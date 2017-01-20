Dillon Brooks injury update: Oregon G in walking boot

Oregon is not providing much detail about the status of guard Dillon Brooks, but we do know that the junior is in a walking boot.

The Oregonian’s Tyson Alger provided an update on Brooks Friday night:

Update from UO on Dillon Brooks: in a walking boot on left leg, saw doctors today, no other new information. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) January 21, 2017

Brooks left Thursday’s win over Cal in the first half and did not return. Oregon only termed his injury as being one to his left leg.

There is speculation that Brooks may have aggravated his left foot injury. He had surgery on the foot over the offseason and missed three games this season because of it.

Brooks is averaging 13.4 points per game for the 17-2 Ducks, who host Stanford on Saturday.