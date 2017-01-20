Ad Unit
Dillon Brooks injury update: Oregon G in walking boot

January 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dillon Brooks

Oregon is not providing much detail about the status of guard Dillon Brooks, but we do know that the junior is in a walking boot.

The Oregonian’s Tyson Alger provided an update on Brooks Friday night:

Brooks left Thursday’s win over Cal in the first half and did not return. Oregon only termed his injury as being one to his left leg.

There is speculation that Brooks may have aggravated his left foot injury. He had surgery on the foot over the offseason and missed three games this season because of it.

Brooks is averaging 13.4 points per game for the 17-2 Ducks, who host Stanford on Saturday.


