Friday, January 27, 2017

Dillon Brooks makes light of his horrendous flop

January 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

At least Dillon Brooks has a sense of humor about his horrendous flop on Thursday night.

Brooks, who returned to action Thursday for Oregon’s 73-67 win over Utah, went viral for committing an embarrassing flop against the Utes.

A day after the clip spread across the ‘net, Brooks got in on the fun by captioning his flop on social media.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter:

And this was his Instagram caption: “Me jumping to conclusions”.

Brooks did score 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting in his first game since missing the Stanford contest with a foot injury, so it wasn’t all embarrassing for him on Thursday. And at least he can make some jokes about the situation.


