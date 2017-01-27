Dillon Brooks makes light of his horrendous flop
At least Dillon Brooks has a sense of humor about his horrendous flop on Thursday night.
Brooks, who returned to action Thursday for Oregon’s 73-67 win over Utah, went viral for committing an embarrassing flop against the Utes.
A day after the clip spread across the ‘net, Brooks got in on the fun by captioning his flop on social media.
Here’s what he wrote on Twitter:
When your not use to getting No as an answer https://t.co/1OTby0EeBt
— Dillon Brooks (@dbrookz8) January 27, 2017
And this was his Instagram caption: “Me jumping to conclusions”.
Brooks did score 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting in his first game since missing the Stanford contest with a foot injury, so it wasn’t all embarrassing for him on Thursday. And at least he can make some jokes about the situation.