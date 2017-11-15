Donald Trump says he kept UCLA players out of jail, wants a ‘thank you’

The Three UCLA basketball players who were arrested for shoplifting in China last week received some assistance from Donald Trump in resolving their case, and the U.S. president would like it if the young men showed their appreciation.

UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were finally allowed to leave China on Tuesday after they were basically under house arrest for a week at their hotel. Trump spoke directly with Chinese president Xi Jinping to help settle the issue, and all the charges have reportedly been dropped. Trump says the three players were facing as much as 10 years in jail, and he wants some credit for helping out.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

You didn’t think Mr. President would pass up an opportunity to toot his own horn, did you?

Shoplifting is a serious offense in China, and surveillance footage reportedly proved that the three UCLA players stole from three high-end stores at a shopping center. Other than being ripped on national television by a UCLA legend, they really haven’t faced any consequences. Like it or not, all indications are that Trump had a lot to do with that.