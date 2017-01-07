Ad Unit
Duke coaches leave seat open for Mike Krzyzewski after his back surgery

January 7, 2017
by Grey Papke

Coach K concern

The Duke Blue Devils played their first game while Mike Krzyzewski is sidelined after back surgery, but the coaching staff made sure to remember him.

Duke’s staff left Krzyzewski’s typical seat open during their game against Boston College.

Maybe it’s overkill, but Coach K obviously demands a huge amount of respect around Durham, including from the coaching staff. He is fine, mind you. His surgery was a success and he’ll probably be out a few weeks, but the expectation is he’ll be back in his vacant seat before the season is over.


