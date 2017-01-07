Duke coaches leave seat open for Mike Krzyzewski after his back surgery

The Duke Blue Devils played their first game while Mike Krzyzewski is sidelined after back surgery, but the coaching staff made sure to remember him.

Duke’s staff left Krzyzewski’s typical seat open during their game against Boston College.

Duke coaching staff leaves Mike Krzyzewski's seat open during first game playing without… https://t.co/E6ItdcFqrA pic.twitter.com/X7lDP4RCfp — C.L. Brown (@clbrownespn) January 7, 2017

Maybe it’s overkill, but Coach K obviously demands a huge amount of respect around Durham, including from the coaching staff. He is fine, mind you. His surgery was a success and he’ll probably be out a few weeks, but the expectation is he’ll be back in his vacant seat before the season is over.