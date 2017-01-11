Florida State coach says Grayson Allen did not intentionally shove him

Grayson Allen has developed a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players in college basketball, and he was accused of more of the same antics in Tuesday night’s loss to Florida State. However, the alleged victim claims Allen is being wrongly accused this time around.

Allen jumped into the Florida State bench area while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half, and he collided with Seminoles assistant coach Dennis Gates in the process. Some felt Allen gave Gates an unnecessary shove. Here is the video:

On Wednesday morning, Gates vehemently defended Allen, calling the play a “great hustle play.”

It’s nearly impossible to tell what Allen’s intention was, and we wouldn’t even be talking about the collision if it involved a different player. After all, this is the guy who was recently suspended for tripping several opponents and appeared to do it again (video here) in just his second game back last weekend.

If Gates did not feel Allen intentionally shoved him, that should be good enough to squash the speculation.