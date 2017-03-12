Frank Kaminsky not happy about Wisconsin’s seed

The NCAA Tournament selection committee has gotten on Frank the Tank’s bad side.

Former Wisconsin Badgers star Frank Kaminsky was not happy about the seeding his school received in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin received an 8-seed in the tournament and will face 9-seed Virginia Tech in the first round of the East Region.

Here’s what Kaminsky tweeted in response:

An 8 seed? Wth is that?? — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017

2nd in the big ten and runner up in the big ten tourney is an 8 seed?? — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017

AND MINNESOTA GETS A 5 SEED?? HAHAHAHA…. — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017

Submitting my formal application to be on the selection committee… because apparently you don't even have to watch basketball to be on it — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017

The Badgers did finish tied for second in the conference at 12-6 and they were runners-up in the conference tournament as Kaminsky said. But the Big Ten was considered to be a weak conference this year, leading no team in the conference to have a seed higher than a four.

Kaminsky’s complaint is understandable because Wisconsin would have to face top overall seed Villanova in the second round if they beat the Hokies. But if the Badgers wanted a higher seed in the tournament, they should have taken care of business during the regular season instead of dropping five of six during a key stretch from mid-February to early March.