Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Georgetown, St. John’s get into fight (video)

March 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chris Mullin

Things got heated during the Big East tournament game between Georgetown and St. John’s on Wednesday night.

The two sides got into a fight in the second half after LJ Peak went up for a layup and didn’t like the way he was fouled by St. John’s Amar Alibegovic. The two had a little scuffle under the basket, which blew up.

Georgetown’s John Thompson III and St. John’s Chris Mullin got into it. Mullin had to be restrained, while Georgetown assistant Patrick Ewing Jr. also got involved.

Mullin and Ewing Jr. were both assessed technical fouls for their roles in the incident.


