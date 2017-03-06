Report: Georgia looking into replacing Mark Fox

Georgia’s basketball program has not exactly thrived under Mark Fox, so the school is looking into potentially replacing the coach, according to a report.

Yahoo Sports’ Pat Forde says that Georgia “is exploring its options to replace Mark Fox.” That makes it clear that they are dissatisfied with the program and looking into potential replacements.

Forde says North Carolina-Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts, East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes, Chattanooga’s Matt McCall and Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey are among the coaches the school will look into.

Fox has been the head coach at Georgia since 2009 and has only led the school to the NCAA Tournament twice. After posting a .741 winning percentage in five seasons at Nevada, he has gone 144-116 (.554) in eight seasons at Georgia. The Bulldogs finished the regular season eighth in the SEC with a 9-9 record.