Grayson Allen back in lineup after one game suspension

Grayson Allen’s indefinite suspension is over.

After tripping an Elon player last month, Duke suspended Allen for what was described as “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior by Mike Krzyzewski. You can see video of the trip here. During his absence, the Blue Devils were beaten by Virginia Tech 89-75.

When Duke returned to the court on Wednesday to face Georgia Tech, Allen was included in the starting unit.

Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles and Amile Jefferson are Duke's starters tonight. One-game suspension for Allen — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) January 4, 2017

Allen finished the game with 15 points and seven assists as the Blue Devils had little trouble with the Yellow Jackets, defeating them 110-57.

In addition to the suspension, Allen was stripped of his captaincy and roundly criticized, including by former Duke star Jay Williams, who called Allen “spoiled.”

With this being the third time Allen has kicked/tripped an opponent, it’s understandable many were expecting the suspension to be longer. That, obviously, was not the case and no we are left to wonder if one game was enough to drive the point home to Allen.