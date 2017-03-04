Grayson Allen elbows Brandon Robinson in face (Video)

What do you know? Grayson Allen was in the middle of a controversial play again.

Allen caught North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson in the face with an elbow during the first half of Saturday’s game between Duke and their rivals:

GRAYSON ALLEN ELBOW INCIDENT ALERT pic.twitter.com/Sby5cwkcSQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 5, 2017

Robinson was called for a foul in that exchange, while Allen got a technical foul.

Allen has upgraded from tripping to elbowing.