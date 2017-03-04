Ad Unit
Saturday, March 4, 2017

Grayson Allen elbows Brandon Robinson in face (Video)

March 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Grayson Allen elbow

What do you know? Grayson Allen was in the middle of a controversial play again.

Allen caught North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson in the face with an elbow during the first half of Saturday’s game between Duke and their rivals:

Robinson was called for a foul in that exchange, while Allen got a technical foul.

Allen has upgraded from tripping to elbowing.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus