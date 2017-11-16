Report: Grayson Allen expected to be first-round draft pick

Grayson Allen has seemingly been at Duke for years, but he’s actually a senior this season. And after turning down the chance to enter the draft after last season, he’ll be going pro next year.

So where might Allen land in the draft? Is he looking like a first or second-round pick? ESPN’s Jeff Goodman tweeted Wednesday that the expectation among some NBA folks is that Allen will be a first-round pick.

Couple NBA guys I spoke to after last night's game said they would be surprised if Grayson Allen doesn't wind up going in the first round in this year's draft. Size, can shoot it, athletic, plays hard. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 15, 2017

After a shaky junior season that saw Allen suspended for his tripping, stripped of his captaincy, and demoted to the bench, Allen is off to a great start this season. He’s averaging 25.7 points on 56.5 percent shooting, including an insane 65.4 percent on threes. He poured in 37 points against Michigan State on Tuesday night. With the way he’s playing, Allen seems like a lock for the first round.