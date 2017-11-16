pixel 1
header
Thursday, November 16, 2017

Report: Grayson Allen expected to be first-round draft pick

November 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen has seemingly been at Duke for years, but he’s actually a senior this season. And after turning down the chance to enter the draft after last season, he’ll be going pro next year.

So where might Allen land in the draft? Is he looking like a first or second-round pick? ESPN’s Jeff Goodman tweeted Wednesday that the expectation among some NBA folks is that Allen will be a first-round pick.

After a shaky junior season that saw Allen suspended for his tripping, stripped of his captaincy, and demoted to the bench, Allen is off to a great start this season. He’s averaging 25.7 points on 56.5 percent shooting, including an insane 65.4 percent on threes. He poured in 37 points against Michigan State on Tuesday night. With the way he’s playing, Allen seems like a lock for the first round.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus