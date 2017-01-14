Grayson Allen slapped after getting tangled with Donovan Mitchell (Video)

Grayson Allen was in the middle of another incident with an opposing player, although this time he appeared to be a victim.

The Duke junior guard got tangled with Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell during Saturday’s game between the two programs. Allen was lightly slapped in the face by Mitchell after they went to the ground:

GIF: Grayson Allen grabs a Louisville player's arm and gets smacked in the face. pic.twitter.com/JvAmGcQeQ3 — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 14, 2017

Allen appeared to be elbowed by Mitchell first, leading him to pull the Cardinals guard to the ground.

Allen led Duke with 23 points, but Louisville got the 78-69 win. Mitchell scored 15 points as he went 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.