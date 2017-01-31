Grayson Allen accused of tripping another opponent (Video)

Grayson Allen is apparently never going to stop.

During Duke’s win over Notre Dame Monday night, Allen was once again accused of trying to intentionally trip or stomp on an opponent. The play came in the second half when he was being closely defended by Fighting Irish guard Temple Gibbs. It’s unclear if Allen actually made contact with Gibbs or if Gibbs flopped, but something didn’t look right.

Another trip by Grayson Allen? pic.twitter.com/D4Rm8j844t — jerry whitesell (@jerome1958) January 31, 2017

Even if there was no contact, Allen has totally lost the benefit of the doubt. This is a player who was already suspended earlier this season for tripping opponents on multiple occasions, and what did he do when he was reinstated? Stuck his foot out yet again, which you can see in this video.

Allen should know by now that he is being watched closely. Jumping up and stomping with your right foot is a bad look when you have a history like the one he has.