Greg McClinton beats halftime buzzer with 80 foot three-pointer (Video)

Coming into Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game against Virginia Tech, Greg McClinton did not have a made three-pointer in his career at Wake Forest. He now has one very impressive one.

Virginia Tech threw a long inbound pass into the front court, but the ball was deflected and found its way into the hands of McClinton. The junior forward then launched the ball nearly the entire length of the floor one-handed only to see it go through the net, to the amazement of everyone.

McClinton was 0-for-5 prior to that make and it was his first three-point attempt this season. Not a bad way to make your first, right?

The play was similar to one made by Taj Gibson last week against the Blazers, although McClinton was even further from the basket than Gibson was. You can see video of that play here.