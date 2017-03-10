Tom Crean hears it from heckling fan: ‘You ruined the program’

Tom Crean heard it from a heckling fan after Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament game against Wisconsin on Friday.

Indiana lost to the Badgers 70-60 in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which places them at 18-15, shutting the door on any NCAA Tournament bid hopes.

After the game, the heckling fan — wearing a Maryland shirt — scolded Crean, telling him, “you ruined the program.”

Crean calmly pointed out the fan to what appeared to be a staff member:

Video: Altercation between fan & Crean after #IU game. The fan was totally out of line. Crean took the high road pic.twitter.com/OGt3GwjuVr — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) March 11, 2017

Fans are understandably frustrated with Crean. This is the second time in four seasons that Indiana has lost at least 15 games in a season. In nine seasons under Crean, the program has only had arguably three seasons that would satisfy IU fans, and they’ve never made it past the Sweet 16.

But why would a Maryland fan be the one to say that to Crean? Perhaps it was a reference to this 2013 incident.