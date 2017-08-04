Report: JaQuan Lyle transferring from Ohio State to New Mexico
New Mexico appears to have picked up a big transfer this offseason.
Reports say that former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle is transferring to Albuquerque.
BREAKING-
Ohio St transfer JaQuan Lyle has committed to New Mexico. Big time pickup for New Mexico. Eligible to play in 2018. #GoLobos
— The LoboLair (@TheLoboLair) August 4, 2017
Ohio State transfer JaQuan Lyle has committed to New Mexico, per a source.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 4, 2017
Lyle was a top recruit entering his career at Ohio State. The guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. He also improved his field goal percentage from 39.7 percent as a freshman to 45.8 percent.
Lyle left the Buckeyes following an arrest in May. He should be a difference-maker for the Lobos.