Friday, August 4, 2017

Report: JaQuan Lyle transferring from Ohio State to New Mexico

August 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

JaQuan Lyle

New Mexico appears to have picked up a big transfer this offseason.

Reports say that former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle is transferring to Albuquerque.

Lyle was a top recruit entering his career at Ohio State. The guard averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. He also improved his field goal percentage from 39.7 percent as a freshman to 45.8 percent.

Lyle left the Buckeyes following an arrest in May. He should be a difference-maker for the Lobos.

