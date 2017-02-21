Jim Boeheim rips article questioning his retirement plan

Jim Boeheim had a harsh reaction to an article questioning whether he will stick to his announced retirement plan.

Syracuse announced in March, 2015 that Boeheim would coach for three more seasons before turning the program over to assistant Mike Hopkins. That move was announced seemingly as a way to please the NCAA as the school was being penalized for violations.

In an article published by SI Tuesday, Pete Thamel speculated about the future of Boeheim, Coach K, Roy Williams and Rick Pitino. In his section on Boeheim, Thamel said the longtime coach wants to stop coaching on his terms — not when Syracuse announced in 2015 that he would — which might complicate his exit.

Boeheim ripped the article in a response provided to Syracuse.com’s Bud Poliquin.

“The only thing he got right in that story is the spelling of my name,” Boeheim told Syracuse.com in response. “It’s all speculation. Pure speculation. There’s nothing in that story that is remotely, in any way, true.”

That sure is a way to shoot down some speculation.

Boeheim has previously said that his philosophy is you stop coaching when you stop winning. That would lend to the theory that he’s not planning to adhere to the Mike Hopkins 2018 takeover, despite his denial.

H/T The Spun