Jim Boeheim shaded by Greensboro on Twitter over ACC tournament jab

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim doesn’t want the ACC tournament to return to Greensboro, N.C. It turns out whoever’s running the city’s Twitter account isn’t having that.

Boeheim’s team was eliminated in the opening round of the tournament, currently held in Brooklyn. The Syracuse coach wants the event to stay there and not return to its traditional site in Greensboro.

“There’s no reason to play in Greensboro,” Boeheim said, via Dana O’Neil of ESPN. “The only reason they play there is because the league offices are there, it’s always been there and there are like 150 people who like to have meetings. It should not be there.

“The media centers, the recruiting centers are Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York. How many good players are in Greensboro? New York made the Big East.”

The folks running the city of Greensboro’s Twitter account couldn’t help but respond.

.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home. — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017

Boeheim is used to the vitriol and taunts. He’ll be alright, but ouch.