Jim Boeheim’s son commits to play basketball at Cornell

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim may get to coach against his son next season, thanks to Jimmy’s college choice.

On Tuesday, the younger Boeheim announced via his Twitter account he will be attending Cornell University to continue playing basketball.

Excited to announce that I have committed to play basketball at Cornell University #gobigred — Jimmy Boeheim (@jimmyb_23) March 1, 2017

During his final season at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, Jimmy Boeheim averaged just over 23 points per game for a team that finished 15-8 overall, according to Syracuse.com.

In addition to facing Ivy League competition next season, Boeheim could have the opportunity to take the floor in a game played against his father’s team. As Syracuse broadcaster Matt Park points out, Cornell is no stranger to making the trip to the Carrier Dome to face the Orange.

Congrats, Jimmy & family!

Pretty much guarantees coming to the Dome as a visiting player. What an experience. Pretty unique accomplishment. https://t.co/uXaO9X2n7p — Matt Park (@MattPark1) March 1, 2017

Next season’s game between the two schools would likely be an emotional one for the Boeheim family, but should provide a few cool moments as well.

H/T The Spun