UNC star Joel Berry broke his hand on door after losing video game

North Carolina will have to begin its season without Joel Berry II, and Tar Heels coach Roy Williams cannot be happy with how the senior point guard suffered an injury.

Earlier in the week, UNC announced that Berry broke a bone in his right hand and will be out for around a month to start the season. On Wednesday, Williams revealed that Berry’s wound was self-inflicted, as he broke his hand on a door after losing in a video game.

Roy williams said Joel Berry broke his hand on a door after losing a video game to Theo Pinson and a UNC manager. https://t.co/uvSmvGF6ql — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 25, 2017

Berry averaged 14.7 points and 3.6 assists per game last season. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after he scored 22 points to lead UNC to a win over Gonzaga in the national championship game. He has been named an ESPN preseason First-Team All-American.

While Berry’s method for injuring his own hand wasn’t quite as dumb as what we saw an NBA player do recently, you can bet he won’t take video games as seriously going forward.