John Calipari jokes Bam Adebayo should ‘strangle’ his teammates for ball

Kentucky freshman Bam Adebayo seems to be getting better and better, and Wildcats head coach John Calipari would like to see him get the ball more.

Adebayo scored 18 points in 29 minutes during Kentucky’s 85-69 win over South Carolina on Saturday. He shot incredibly well, going 5 for 6 on field goals and 8 of 12 at the line.

Calipari doesn’t think Adebayo’s teammates got him the ball enough and wants the forward to get it more.

“I told Bam that after the game ‘you’re too nice.’ I said ‘I’d strangle a couple of these guys for not throwing you the ball. You’re so nice you don’t say anything,'” Calipari said after the game, via the Herald Leader.

“We’re throwing the ball but it’s like it’s forced. It shouldn’t be forced; he’s that good. I even said, ‘is he selfish?’ They said, ‘no, he’s not selfish.’ Well then throw him the ball! If he’s double-teamed, he’ll give it back to you.”

Adebayo is averaging 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the 17-2 Wildcats. Maybe you’ll see his teammates give him the ball more in Kentucky’s next game, which is Tuesday against Tennessee.