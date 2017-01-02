John Calipari to have Rick Pitino as guest on his podcast

World are colliding in a major way in Kentucky.

John Calipari said on his UK call-in show Monday that he will have rival coach Rick Pitino on an upcoming podcast as one of his guests.

Calipari and Pitino coach rival schools in Kentucky and Louisville, respectively, and not only have hotly contested games on the court, but they’ve also traded barbs off of it. That’s why the announcement came as a huge surprise.

The podcast apparently has already been recorded, and the two spoke for 40 minutes. Additionally, Calipari has some other big names planned as guests for his podcast.

He said Pitino and he talked for 40 minutes Karl Towns, Dan Patrick, Geno Ariemma are also upcoming guests all episodes are already recorded — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) January 2, 2017

Calipari joked that he and Pitino recorded the podcast in studio and they wrestled. — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) January 2, 2017

This news is so shocking it even caught Calipari’s wife off guard.

Even Ellen Calipari didn’t believe John and Rick did a podcast together. — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) January 2, 2017

Calipari is showing an awful lot of humility by interviewing Pitino. Consider that the Cardinals recently defeated the Wildcats 73-70 in an excellent game on Dec. 21.

We just hope that the Louisville sex scandal will in some way be discussed during their interview, especially since it led to this exchange between the coaches. This should be a real treat for college basketball fans everywhere.