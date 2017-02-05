John Calipari’s daughter has funny response to those calling for firing

One of John Calipari’s daughters had a funny response on Twitter Sunday morning to the crazy fans calling for her father’s job.

Kentucky has lost three of four games including a 22-point defeat at Florida on Saturday. The poor recent stretch apparently has some crazy fans saying Calipari needs to be fired.

Here was Megan Calipari’s response to them:

I see the "fire Calipari" people came out of their out of their hiding places. Hi guys. Missed you the last couple years — Megan Calipari (@MeganteCalipari) February 5, 2017

Calipari’s other daughter, Erin, also got in on the fun:

Last time someone got fired @MeganteCalipari was thrilled that my dad would have more time for us! Be careful what you wish for. #wearentmad — Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) February 5, 2017

Kentucky is 18-5 but may not be living up to the expectations some fans have. If anyone is expecting more out of the program than what Calipari has delivered, they’d have to let me know whom they’d rather having coaching. It’s hard to beat what Calipari has done since taking over at Kentucky in 2009.

H/T The Spun