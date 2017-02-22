John Gillon sinks Duke with buzzer-beater (Video)

Syracuse may have punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a spectacular home win over Duke on Wednesday night that came on a buzzer-beater by John Gillon.

With the game tied at 75, Syracuse got a defensive stop and passed the ball to Gillon with around five seconds left. Gillon took the ball up court, then went up for his shot from about five feet beyond the arc. He banked it in to give Syracuse a 78-75 win.

GILLON FOR THE WIN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EHYqLTKmOK — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) February 23, 2017

Gillon finished with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, with 19 of the points coming in the second half.

The Orange are now 17-12 and 9-7 in conference play after the win, while Duke is 22-6. Syracuse has now beaten Duke, Florida State and Virginia at home this season.