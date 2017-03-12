Julia Louis-Dreyfus sends greatest NCAA Tournament tweet ever

Shut it down, folks. Shut it all down.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus can settle in as the queen of Twitter after sending this real and spectacular tweet on Sunday evening after Northwestern received a bid to the NCAA Tournament:

Louis-Dreyfus’ son, Charlie Hall, plays for Northwestern, which naturally makes Julia a fan of the team. The sophomore forward actually played a minute during the Wildcats’ Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers for his sixth appearance of the season.

The dancing part of the tweet is what makes it great as it’s a reference to Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine character on “Seinfeld.” But I’m pretty sure I didn’t have to explain that to you.

What makes it all even better is that this is Northwestern’s first ever tournament berth.

Well done Julia, well done.