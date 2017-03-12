Julia Louis-Dreyfus sends greatest NCAA Tournament tweet ever
Shut it down, folks. Shut it all down.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus can settle in as the queen of Twitter after sending this real and spectacular tweet on Sunday evening after Northwestern received a bid to the NCAA Tournament:
We're going to the dance, boys! @NUMensBball making history! #proud #B1GCats #poundtherock #NCAA @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/TpuoqtvxRV
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 12, 2017
Louis-Dreyfus’ son, Charlie Hall, plays for Northwestern, which naturally makes Julia a fan of the team. The sophomore forward actually played a minute during the Wildcats’ Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers for his sixth appearance of the season.
The dancing part of the tweet is what makes it great as it’s a reference to Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine character on “Seinfeld.” But I’m pretty sure I didn’t have to explain that to you.
What makes it all even better is that this is Northwestern’s first ever tournament berth.
Well done Julia, well done.