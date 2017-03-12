Ad Unit
Sunday, March 12, 2017

Julia Louis-Dreyfus sends greatest NCAA Tournament tweet ever

March 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Shut it down, folks. Shut it all down.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus can settle in as the queen of Twitter after sending this real and spectacular tweet on Sunday evening after Northwestern received a bid to the NCAA Tournament:

Louis-Dreyfus’ son, Charlie Hall, plays for Northwestern, which naturally makes Julia a fan of the team. The sophomore forward actually played a minute during the Wildcats’ Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers for his sixth appearance of the season.

The dancing part of the tweet is what makes it great as it’s a reference to Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine character on “Seinfeld.” But I’m pretty sure I didn’t have to explain that to you.

What makes it all even better is that this is Northwestern’s first ever tournament berth.

Well done Julia, well done.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus