Kanye West was ‘super-friendly’ with UCLA basketball team in visit

UCLA’s basketball players had a pair of surprise visitors to their summer basketball workout.

Kanye West and 2 Chainz made an appearance at the workout, and West, at the very least, was happy to greet the players.

Get Right for the Summer Workout … featuring Kanye West and 2 Chainz pic.twitter.com/bzUPh6cEMJ — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 3, 2017

A UCLA spokesperson told CBS Sports’s Gary Parrish that West had been playing in the gym before UCLA’s players arrived, and greeted them when they did.

“A lot of our guys listen to his music, so it was a cool thing for them,” the spokesperson said. “We sometimes get celebrities on our campus, and you never know how they’re going to be. But, honestly, Kanye was super-friendly with our guys. I was impressed.”

It’s no secret that Kanye loves his basketball. He does have a reputation for being a bit surly sometimes, though, so it’s good that the UCLA players got a cool experience out of it.