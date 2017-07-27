Woman who tried to extort Rick Pitino to be released from prison

Karen Sypher, the woman who tried to extort Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, is set to be released from prison, according to a report.

WDRB says Sypher will be freed on Friday. She reportedly has seen family in her hometown of Middleton the past few weeks.

Sypher will still have to complete two years of probation, but she will no longer be in lockup.

The 57-year-old was found guilty in 2010 of extortion and lying to the FBI. She and Pitino had sex in a Louisville restaurant in 2003, and she later made many financial demands of him, including asking for $10 million.

Pitino went public in 2009 about the extortion attempt.

Sypher had served her sentence in Alabama and Florida, according to WDRB.