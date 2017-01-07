Kentucky, Arkansas scuffle after Jaylen Barford steps on Isaiah Briscoe (Video)

There’s nothing like some good ol’ SEC brouhaha.

Kentucky defeated Arkansas by the final of 97-71 on Saturday, but tempers flared in the second half when Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe slid in to take the charge from Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford. Briscoe was on the deck when Barford appeared to intentionally step on him, prompting Briscoe’s teammate De’Aaron Fox to get into Barford’s face.

De'Aaron Fox doesn't appreciate Isaiah Briscoe getting stepped on intentionally. #BBN pic.twitter.com/NxM5UpIVHD — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 8, 2017

Fox and Barford both got technical fouls for the incident. Barford claimed after the game that he didn’t intentionally step on Briscoe (per Jimmy Carter of Whole Hog Sports), but can we really expect him to say anything different?

Jaylen Barford said he didn't step on Isaiah Briscoe intentionally. — Jimmy Carter (@NWAJimmy) January 8, 2017

This is the only time these two teams are scheduled to meet this season, which is probably a good thing as there’s clearly no love lost between them.

H/T theScore