Saturday, January 7, 2017

Kentucky, Arkansas scuffle after Jaylen Barford steps on Isaiah Briscoe (Video)

January 7, 2017
by Darryn Albert

There’s nothing like some good ol’ SEC brouhaha.

Kentucky defeated Arkansas by the final of 97-71 on Saturday, but tempers flared in the second half when Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe slid in to take the charge from Razorbacks guard Jaylen Barford. Briscoe was on the deck when Barford appeared to intentionally step on him, prompting Briscoe’s teammate De’Aaron Fox to get into Barford’s face.

Fox and Barford both got technical fouls for the incident. Barford claimed after the game that he didn’t intentionally step on Briscoe (per Jimmy Carter of Whole Hog Sports), but can we really expect him to say anything different?

This is the only time these two teams are scheduled to meet this season, which is probably a good thing as there’s clearly no love lost between them.

