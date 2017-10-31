Kentucky calls out Duke on Twitter for copying video

The only thing better than a rivalry between college basketball blue bloods is a rivalry between college basketball blue bloods playing out on social media.

To celebrate Halloween on Tuesday, Duke tweeted a video promoting their 2017-18 team in the theme of the Netflix original series “Stranger Things.”

Not long after, Rupp Arena, the home of the Kentucky Wildcats, called out Duke for copying their own “Stranger Things”-themed video from last year.

I guess imitation is the greatest form of flattery? pic.twitter.com/dXL5ut8m81 — Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) October 31, 2017

On one hand, the similarities between the two videos are pretty uncanny. But on the other hand, “Stranger Things” was hot last year when Season 1 was released, and it’s hot again this year now that Season 2 has been released. In any case though, this might just be the juiciest development in the storied Kentucky-Duke rivalry since Christian Laettner’s epic troll job last season.