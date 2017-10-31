Kentucky calls out Duke on Twitter for copying video
The only thing better than a rivalry between college basketball blue bloods is a rivalry between college basketball blue bloods playing out on social media.
To celebrate Halloween on Tuesday, Duke tweeted a video promoting their 2017-18 team in the theme of the Netflix original series “Stranger Things.”
It only gets crazier.
Happy Halloween! #HereComesDuke pic.twitter.com/EISfl3dgBo
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) October 31, 2017
Not long after, Rupp Arena, the home of the Kentucky Wildcats, called out Duke for copying their own “Stranger Things”-themed video from last year.
I guess imitation is the greatest form of flattery? pic.twitter.com/dXL5ut8m81
— Rupp Arena (@Rupp_Arena) October 31, 2017
On one hand, the similarities between the two videos are pretty uncanny. But on the other hand, “Stranger Things” was hot last year when Season 1 was released, and it’s hot again this year now that Season 2 has been released. In any case though, this might just be the juiciest development in the storied Kentucky-Duke rivalry since Christian Laettner’s epic troll job last season.