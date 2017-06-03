Kentucky fans bombarded referee with over 800 angry voicemail messages

After Kentucky lost to North Carolina in the Elite 8 of this year’s NCAA Tournament, hundreds of Wildcats fans bombarded one of the referees with angry voicemail messages.

John Higgins has reportedly been on contact with law enforcement officials regarding death threats he has received since the game in late March. Higgins has received hateful messages via the phone at his residence as well as a roofing company he owns, as reported by WKYT in Kentucky.

Here are just a few of the messages Higgins received:

“You should put a gun in your mouth and blow your won fricking brains out.” “You enjoy your life before somebody kills you.” “I hope you all get in a plane crash and die.”

After the game, Kentucky head coach John Calipari commented on the officiating, saying it was amazing his team was in that game where they “practically fouled out my team.”

While the stakes were obviously high for a game that led to a spot in the Final Four, there is never a need for this kind of response towards anyone involved in a game, whether it’s a player, coach, or referee.

