Kentucky awakened by fire alarms at Alabama hotel

If Kentucky looks a little sleepy for Saturday’s game against Alabama, there is a good reason why.

The Wildcats had their sleep interrupted by fire alarms that went off in the middle of the night at their hotel. According to what the team confirmed to SEC Country’s Kyle Tucker, fire alarms went off at 3:30 a.m., 5 a.m., and 7 a.m. They were awakened by the first two and had to evacuate after the first fire alarm. Luckily the second one was brief enough where they did not have to evacuate.

UK spokesman confirms fire alarms went off at 3:30, 5 and 7 a.m. at team hotel in Tuscaloosa. That's miserable before noon local tip. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_AJC) February 11, 2017

Per UK, team evacuated hotel for 3:30 fire alarm, did not for 5 a.m. alarm (only lasted a minute) and was leaving for shootaround at 7 alarm — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_AJC) February 11, 2017

The 19-5 Wildcats have lost three of five entering Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET game against Alabama. Being on interrupted sleep for the game certainly won’t help their efforts against the Tide.