LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball looking into playing professionally overseas

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are considering playing professionally overseas and are looking into their options, according to a report.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported on Monday night that the representative for both players began making contact with teams this week about the possibility of the two players signing to play internationally. Options might be limited because seasons have already started and teams have their rosters set. However, the Ball brothers are well known on the basketball scene and could be attractive to teams for their drawing potential.

The development comes as no surprise given the way things have been trending for the Ball family.

Oldest brother Lonzo played for UCLA last season and was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers, though he’s struggling in his rookie season. LiAngelo was set to play for UCLA this season, but he was arrested in China for shoplifting and has been suspended indefinitely. LaMelo is a high school junior who is committed to UCLA, but he left Chino Hills High School to be homeschooled.

On Monday, father LaVar Ball pulled LiAngelo from UCLA, saying he could better prepare his son for the NBA. LiAngelo isn’t considered much of a professional prospect, but could work well as a package deal with his brother.

LaVar was never worried about preserving LaMelo’s eligibility after giving him his own signature shoe anyhow. It’s no surprise to hear now that he’s trying to get his sons playing overseas.