Tuesday, November 7, 2017

LaVar Ball cancels press conference after being advised not to speak

November 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

LaVar Ball

We finally have found the one thing that could shut LaVar Ball up: the Chinese government.

According to ESPN reporter Arash Markazi, who is in China covering UCLA ahead of its season-opening game against Georgia Tech, Ball decided not to hold a press conference after being advised not to speak.

Ball had scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning in China to address the arrest of his son, LiAngelo. LiAngelo, a freshman at UCLA, was arrested along with two other teammates on suspicion of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store nearby the team’s hotel.

The legal ramifications of the arrest are very serious, with the players facing jail time if convicted. Given what’s at stake, LaVar finally realized that it’s in the best interest for him to not speak on his son’s behalf.

