LaVar Ball: Comment about Lonzo only playing for Lakers was misquoted

LaVar Ball says he was misquoted in light of reported comments stating that his son, UCLA star Lonzo Ball, would only play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The comments caused a stir on Saturday, particularly due to the fact that the Lakers may not get a good enough pick to have a shot at Ball, who is currently projected to be a top two pick.

Lavar Ball: "My son will only play for the Lakers." — Michael Luke (@ironmikeluke) February 25, 2017

LaVar Ball quickly tried to clarify his comments.

“All I said was that my boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence,” LaVar said Saturday, via ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers. I’m not trying to say he won’t play for a different team. But I’d like him to play for the Lakers because it’s home and I’d love him to learn from Magic [Johnson]. He’s the best guard ever to me, and nobody better for Lonzo to learn from than Magic Johnson.”

For what it’s worth, Lonzo didn’t seem too concerned with his father’s steady stream of quotes.

“No, it’s not distracting,” Lonzo Ball said, via Nicole Auerbach of USA Today. “I just go out there and play basketball.”

LaVar Ball has already proven that he’s a great quote, though it’s easy to see how he might be a headache for whichever team drafts his son.