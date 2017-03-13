LaVar Ball went too far with the Michael Jordan quote

I’ve been with LaVar Ball for a lot of his crazy and braggadocios comments, but he kind of lost me with his most recent claim.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.”

That’s what Ball claimed in his latest work — a long interview with USA Today Sports that was full of great stuff. You should definitely read it, as it gives some insight into Ball’s longterm plans for his sons. He’s building a brand with them and looking to package them all together to a larger company like Nike, Adidas or Under Armour.

Once you get some background on Ball, you begin to understand his goal and purpose. The man is somewhat like Chael Sonnen. He’s a hype guy who’s selling a product — his sons. He’s a promoter. And he’s done a great job of not just raising three boys who are the real deal, but also making sure everyone knows about them.

But could LaVar Ball have killed Michael Jordan one-on-one? He was a big dude at 6-foot-7 and played at Washington State for a year, but that claim is ridiculous. There’s a much better chance of Lonzo being better than Steph Curry than LaVar having had a chance of beating MJ one-on-one.