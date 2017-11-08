pixel 1
Wednesday, November 8, 2017

LaVar Ball says LiAngelo will ‘be fine’ after arrest

November 8, 2017
by Dan Benton

LiAngelo Ball

LaVar Ball may have cancelled his Wednesday morning press conference in China to address the shoplifting arrest of his son, LiAngelo, on the advice of legal counsel, but he remains confident everything will be just “fine.”

In fact, LaVar went as far as to say this whole thing and the potential jail time simply aren’t that big a deal.

The reality, of course, is that it’s all a very big deal. If convicted, LiAngelo and his two UCLA teammates face upwards of 3-10 years in prison. Even in the event they aren’t ultimately convicted, the process to decide whether or not to press charges could take 30-37 days and the players could be detained for the duration of that time.

All three were released on bail early Wednesday morning, but instructed to remain at a hotel in Hangzhou for now.

It remains to be seen if LaVar reschedules his press conference following this latest round of developments.

