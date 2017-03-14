‘LaVar Ball says’ trends on Twitter after latest claim

LaVar Ball has officially taken the leap from lovably outlandish to laughably trending.

Ball, who is the father of UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball and two other high school boys who are committed to UCLA, has been making noise over the past month the more and more he’s been interviewed. He first made headlines for claiming that Lonzo is better than Steph Curry, the reigning NBA MVP. Then he made headlines for seemingly saying Lonzo would only play for the Los Angeles Lakers, though he later said he was misquoted.

Now Ball has made his boldest claim of all, and it’s led to a meme.

In an interview with USA Today published on Monday, Ball claimed that he could beat Michael Jordan back in his prime. On top of that, Ball said he was seeking $1 billion from an apparel/shoe company to sign his three sons.

Ball’s bold claims about his sons are one thing, but saying that he could have beaten Michael Jordan is a complete other. It’s straight foolishness. And it resulted in a funny Twitter trend where people began writing “LaVarBallSays” as part of other funny bold claims. Here are some of the best tweets we saw using the trending phrase over the past day:

#LaVarBallSays he was faster than Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl. — Mike Sciandra (@MikeSciandra) March 13, 2017

#lavarballsays he can fix Nintendo cartridges without blowing on them — Nathan Wood (@itsnatewood) March 14, 2017

#LaVarBallSays his sons could throw a football over that there mountain — Will Black (@YoSoyBill) March 13, 2017

#LaVarBallSays if Tim Tebow was his son he'd already have five Super Bowl rings — RoyalBlueTried&True (@bludevil26) March 13, 2017

#LaVarBallSays he could beat Eminem in a one-on-one freestyle battle — Kiran Reddy (@boltsbucsrays) March 14, 2017

#LaVarBallSays that's his image on the NBA Logo — Black Bruce Banner (@MachuLives) March 14, 2017

#LaVarBallSays he can watch 60 minutes in 8 seconds — RobThaRuler (@KRob_24) March 14, 2017

#LaVarBallSays he would come back from being down 4-0 in the NBA finals. — Michael (@jaron_30) March 14, 2017

H/T Crabman