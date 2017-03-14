Ad Unit
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

‘LaVar Ball says’ trends on Twitter after latest claim

March 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball has officially taken the leap from lovably outlandish to laughably trending.

Ball, who is the father of UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball and two other high school boys who are committed to UCLA, has been making noise over the past month the more and more he’s been interviewed. He first made headlines for claiming that Lonzo is better than Steph Curry, the reigning NBA MVP. Then he made headlines for seemingly saying Lonzo would only play for the Los Angeles Lakers, though he later said he was misquoted.

Now Ball has made his boldest claim of all, and it’s led to a meme.

In an interview with USA Today published on Monday, Ball claimed that he could beat Michael Jordan back in his prime. On top of that, Ball said he was seeking $1 billion from an apparel/shoe company to sign his three sons.

Ball’s bold claims about his sons are one thing, but saying that he could have beaten Michael Jordan is a complete other. It’s straight foolishness. And it resulted in a funny Twitter trend where people began writing “LaVarBallSays” as part of other funny bold claims. Here are some of the best tweets we saw using the trending phrase over the past day:

