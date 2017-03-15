LaVar Ball’s family home burglarized while sons were playing game

The home where LaVar Ball lives with his three basketball star sons was reportedly burglarized on Tuesday night.

According to TMZ Sports, neighbors called police at around 8 p.m. after hearing a suspicious crash inside the Chino Hills home. When officers arrived, they found a pile of the Ball family’s belongings sitting in the center of the home, which is where the burglars likely left them when they realized police were on their way.

There’s a good chance the culprits knew the Balls’ home would be empty, as LaVar’s younger sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, were playing in a tournament game for Chino Hills High School. Lavar’s older son, Lonzo, plays at UCLA.

Police examined surveillance footage and searched the home for fingerprints, and a rep for the Ball family told TMZ that “everybody is safe.”

LaVar Ball has made headlines on numerous occasions lately for bragging about how good both he and his sons are at basketball. In fact, his comments this week about being able to beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one led to an entertaining Twitter trend.

It is not uncommon for the homes of public figures to be robbed when their whereabouts are well known. Fortunately it does not sound like the Ball family lost any valuable possessions and, more importantly, no one was hurt.