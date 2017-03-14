Le’Veon Bell roasts LaVar Ball over Michael Jordan comments

It’s safe to say Le’Veon Bell does not believe LaVar Ball’s bold proclamation regarding Michael Jordan.

During a recent interview, LaVar Ball (father of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball) claimed he could’ve not only beaten Jordan but “killed” him had they played one-on-one back in his heyday. Most people rolled their eyes, including our own Larry Brown. You can see what he had to say here.

Ball has made a few outlandish comments recently, but that one caught everyone’s attention, including a two-time Pro Bowl running back. On Tuesday, Bell took to Twitter and roasted Ball for his audacious claim.

lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention…so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State…youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Yup, Bell really went there with the fact Ball scored two points per game during the 1987-88 season for Washington State.

If you’re getting tired of Ball and his boastful ways, he isn’t going away anytime soon. His oldest son is expected to be a top five pick in this year’s NBA Draft. LiAngelo will play for UCLA next season. The youngest son, LaMelo, is still in high school, but will also play collegiately at the same school as his two older brothers. And, LaVar is reportedly seeking a $1 billion shoe deal for the three of them.

Ball has since