Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Le’Veon Bell roasts LaVar Ball over Michael Jordan comments

March 14, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Le'Veon Bell

It’s safe to say Le’Veon Bell does not believe LaVar Ball’s bold proclamation regarding Michael Jordan.

During a recent interview, LaVar Ball (father of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball) claimed he could’ve not only beaten Jordan but “killed” him had they played one-on-one back in his heyday. Most people rolled their eyes, including our own Larry Brown. You can see what he had to say here.

Ball has made a few outlandish comments recently, but that one caught everyone’s attention, including a two-time Pro Bowl running back. On Tuesday, Bell took to Twitter and roasted Ball for his audacious claim.

Yup, Bell really went there with the fact Ball scored two points per game during the 1987-88 season for Washington State.

If you’re getting tired of Ball and his boastful ways, he isn’t going away anytime soon. His oldest son is expected to be a top five pick in this year’s NBA Draft. LiAngelo will play for UCLA next season. The youngest son, LaMelo, is still in high school, but will also play collegiately at the same school as his two older brothers. And, LaVar is reportedly seeking a $1 billion shoe deal for the three of them.

Ball has since


