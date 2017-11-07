Report: LiAngelo Ball, two other UCLA players arrested for shoplifting in China

The UCLA men’s basketball team’s trip to China isn’t off to the greatest start.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday that three UCLA freshmen, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill, were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Bruins are in Shanghai to open up the season against Georgia Tech on Friday.

BREAKING: UCLA frosh LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley & Jalen Hill arrested for shoplifting in China, sources told ESPN. Bruins play Ga Tech Friday https://t.co/k64IDyO81E — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 7, 2017

“We are aware of the matter involving UCLA student-athletes and we are gathering more information,” UCLA team spokesman Alex Timiraos said in a statement. “The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Ball, the second-oldest of the famous Ball brothers, is obviously the biggest name here. But Riley, who could start at the 4 for the Bruins this season, and Hill, who could play a key role off the bench along with Ball, are impact players as well, so this definitely isn’t good news for Steve Alford’s program.

Image via LiAngelo Ball on Instagram