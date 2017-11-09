Report: LiAngelo Ball, shoplifting UCLA players likely to face house arrest

LiAngelo Ball and his two UCLA teammates accused of shoplifting in China will reportedly avoid the worst punishment for their actions, but could still be punished for their actions.

A source told Ken Sugiara of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the three UCLA players — Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley — will face 20 days of house arrest and then will be barred from visiting the country again.

The house arrest could be served at the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, which is where the Bruins team has been staying on their trip to China.

It’s not nothing, but 20 days of house arrest in a hotel is certainly a much better outcome for Ball and his teammates than the prison time they could have reportedly faced. This seems like about the best-case scenario for the players, although it remains to be seen whether they’ll face any repercussions from the school itself once they’ve served their time in China.