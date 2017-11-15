pixel 1
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA players suspended indefinitely for shoplifting incident

November 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

UCLA held a press conference on Wednesday to address the shoplifting incident that resulted in three players being arrested in China last week, and head coach Steve Alford revealed that the freshmen have been suspended indefinitely from the program.

Alford said the amount of games LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will miss has not been determined.

Alford and UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero noted that the three players seemed genuinely remorseful, and it sounds as though they will be back with the team at some point. All three apologized for their actions and thanked U.S. president Donald Trump for his assistance in resolving the matter.

Guerrero confirmed that the players stole from three stores and said the charges against against them were dropped.

Shoplifting is a serious offense in China and can result in up to 10 years in prison, so the players were fortunate to have gotten off with a slap on the wrist. LaVar Ball may have tried to downplay his son’s arrest initially, but it would appear UCLA is taking it seriously.

