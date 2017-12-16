LiAngelo Ball featured on UCLA tickets despite leaving school

Not only did UCLA lose to Cincinnati at home on Saturday, but they had another (minor) embarrassing matter stemming from the game.

LiAngelo Ball, who was suspended indefinitely by the program before leaving school entirely, was featured on the ticket stubs for the Bruins’ game against the Bearcats:

Few fans of the program want to be reminded about Ball, but they were forced to on Saturday. Ball never played in a game for UCLA. His mark on the school was being arrested for shoplifting in China that caused an international incident and great embarrassment for the university.