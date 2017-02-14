Ad Unit
Lonzo Ball has funny quote about his deep 3-pointers

February 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lonzo Ball range

Lonzo Ball has developed a little bit of a reputation for his shooting confidence after draining some three-pointers from Steph Curry range.

The UCLA freshman point guard is averaging 5.6 attempts from downtown on the season and shooting 43.2 percent on threes. This three against Oregon last week had everyone talking:

Some of his long shots have prompted questions about his shot selection, but Ball says he isn’t being questioned by the Bruins’ staff since he’s making so many of them.

It’s hard to argue with the results.

The brazen shooting certainly runs in the Ball family. Being fearless helped Lonzo’s youngest brother LaMelo score 92 points in a high school game last week.


