Lonzo Ball has funny quote about his deep 3-pointers

Lonzo Ball has developed a little bit of a reputation for his shooting confidence after draining some three-pointers from Steph Curry range.

The UCLA freshman point guard is averaging 5.6 attempts from downtown on the season and shooting 43.2 percent on threes. This three against Oregon last week had everyone talking:

12 hours later and this Lonzo Ball shot is still amazing. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/a4Zvm5ZkPD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2017

Some of his long shots have prompted questions about his shot selection, but Ball says he isn’t being questioned by the Bruins’ staff since he’s making so many of them.

Lonzo Ball on whether UCLA's analytics people talk to him about 30-footers: "As long as they’re going in, they don’t really care." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) February 15, 2017

It’s hard to argue with the results.

The brazen shooting certainly runs in the Ball family. Being fearless helped Lonzo’s youngest brother LaMelo score 92 points in a high school game last week.