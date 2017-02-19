Lonzo Ball’s father thinks his son is already better than Stephen Curry

We all know there are some parents of young athletes out there who are very bullish on their children’s skills. LaVar Ball goes above and beyond that.

Ball, the father of UCLA freshman sensation Lonzo Ball, told Pac-12 Network that as far as he’s concerned, Lonzo is already better than reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

“I have the upmost confidence in what my boy is doing,” LaVar Ball said, via Andrew Holleran of College Spun. “I’m going to tell you right now, he’s better than Stephen Curry to me. Put Steph Curry on UCLA’s team right now and put my boy on Golden State and watch what happens.”

What would happen, in all likelihood, is UCLA would instantly become the unquestioned best team in college basketball and the Golden State Warriors would suffer mightily as a talented but raw 19-year-old discovers that the NBA is a lot tougher than his father seems to think it is, but we won’t let facts get in the way of a good quote. Lonzo will certainly never be lacking in belief if his confidence is anything like his father’s.

Interestingly, it’s another son of Ball’s whose skills have gained Curry’s attention. We wonder how LaVar thinks his other son would fare in the NBA.