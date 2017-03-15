Lorenzo Romar fired by Washington, could land with Clippers

Washington on Wednesday parted ways with longtime head basketball coach Lorenzo Romar, and the timing of the move could not have been worse.

Romar was fired following a 2-16 season in conference, which placed the Huskies 11th in the Pac-12. Though the season was unacceptable for Washington, Romar had a big recruiting class coming in highlighted by Michael Porter Jr., and that is very much in doubt.

Romar issued this statement after being let go by Washington.

UW officially announces the end of the Romar era, and here are his parting words: pic.twitter.com/UD8B65fq6V — Alexis Mansanarez (@almansanarez) March 15, 2017

Romar was on the job in Washington for 15 years and led the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament six times, including the Sweet 16 twice. Players were called for a team meeting on Wednesday afternoon to learn the news. Romar spent time speaking with his players.

It's Lorenzo Romar talking with players from @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/bwwBgSWzax — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) March 15, 2017

The Seattle Times’ Percy Allen reports that Romar could end up coaching with the Clippers next.