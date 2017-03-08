Markelle Fultz likely out for season, Washington career over

Washington basketball star Markelle Fultz has been battling a sore knee that sidelined him for the past three games, and it sounds like his career with the Huskies is officially over.

Fultz has been ruled out for Wednesday’s Pac-12 tournament game against USC, which is a game the 9-21 Huskies are likely to lose. Unless they pull off a major upset over the Trojans, that will be their last game of the season and the last collegiate game for Fultz.

Markelle Fultz (sore knee) will not play Wednesday for @UW_MBB in Pac-12 Tournament, which likely ends his Huskies career. — Percy Allen (@percyallen) March 8, 2017

Fultz is a consensus top-three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, and many believe he will go first overall. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in his freshman season.

The Boston Celtics will likely have the best chance of winding up with the No. 1 pick (thanks to a trade with the Brooklyn Nets), and Isaiah Thomas recently had extremely high praise for Fultz.