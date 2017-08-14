Marvin Bagley III commits to Duke as class of 2017

Duke just landed a major recruit — perhaps the biggest recruit of all.

Marvin Bagley III, a high school standout from the Los Angeles-area, announced on Monday night that he has committed to Duke as a 2017 recruit.

Bagley, 18, reclassified for the class of 2017, which would make him an incoming freshman this year. He is waiting on NCAA approval for the move.

Bagley is from Tempe, Ariz., and played his first two high school seasons in his home state. However, he then transferred to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth (Calif.) but was ruled ineligible to play as a junior due to transfer rules. He did play as a senior, averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 points per game.

Bagley is viewed as the No. 1 recruit in the 2017 class. He participated in the Los Angeles-based Drew League and dominated this summer, teaming with James Harden. If he does get classified for 2017 and enters the draft next year, he very well could be the top overall pick.

Duke was among many schools recruiting Bagley. The 6-foot-11 forward also visited USC, UCLA and Arizona.