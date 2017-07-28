Top recruit Marvin Bagley III to visit UCLA, Arizona

Marvin Bagley III may be blessing the Pac-12 with his talents.

Bagley, the top-ranked recruit for the class of 2018, has added official visits to UCLA and Arizona for the month of August, his father told ESPN’s Paul Giangardi on Friday. Giangardi also adds that Bagley, who has already visited Duke and USC, is considering reclassifying for 2017.

Bagley, 18, is a five-star power forward who stands 6-foot-11 and weighs 220 pounds. The Bruins and the Wildcats both already boast top-five 2017 recruiting classes. But a Bagley reclassification and commitment could conceivably lift either of them into the national title conversation (as well as challenge this fellow top prospect to be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft).

Image via Rivals.com on YouTube