Melo Trimble beats Michigan State with buzzer beater (Video)

With less than six seconds remaining in regulation it looked like Maryland and Michigan State were headed for overtime. Melo Trimble had other ideas.

Maryland inbounded the ball with the score tied at 60, needing to go the length of the court for the win. Trimble dribbled up the floor and pulled up for a three-pointer that went through the net with 00.8 seconds left on the clock.

There is nothing MELO about this guy! (via @BigTenNetwork)https://t.co/bYNpFeUYUN — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 4, 2017

Not only did the shot give the Terps the victory over the Spartans, they secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament as well. For Maryland’s seniors, it was certainly a cool way to go out on Senior Day. It was also potentially the last home game for Trimble, who passed up the NBA last year to return for his junior season in College Park.